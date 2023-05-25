Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on May 25, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds heading into their matchup at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Mikolas Stats
- Miles Mikolas (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .292/.401/.516 on the season.
- Goldschmidt hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.386/.612 on the season.
- Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 14 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
India Stats
- India has 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .290/.381/.415 slash line on the year.
- India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three walks.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has collected 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.364/.436 on the season.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
