Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 25.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.54 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 12 (44.4%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 4-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 261 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

