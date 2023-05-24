Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.122 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (35.4%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Lively (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
