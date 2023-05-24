On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .267 with six doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
  • He ranks 68th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.9% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
  • He has scored in 15 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.351 AVG .239
.510 OBP .364
.459 SLG .391
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
6 RBI 5
10/12 K/BB 12/9
2 SB 2
18 GP 18
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
