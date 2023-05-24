Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Reds on May 24, 2023
Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- Matz has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|4.2
|6
|1
|0
|6
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 13
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 55 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .293/.404/.521 slash line so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has nine doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .297/.386/.622 so far this season.
- Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 13 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
India Stats
- India has 51 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .285/.376/.413 slash line on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
