Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB action with 70 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.262).

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (258 total, 5.2 per game).

The Cardinals' .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.439).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.

Matz does not have a quality start yet this season.

Matz heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.