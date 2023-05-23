Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .262 with six doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 121st in slugging.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (22.9%).
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (42.9%), including four multi-run games (11.4%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
