Nolan Gorman brings a 12-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (21-28) game against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (2-2, 4.84 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (1-0) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .303 in three games this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.

Ashcraft has collected five quality starts this season.

Ashcraft will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.84), 59th in WHIP (1.428), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.