The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nolan Gorman and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with 68 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (250 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cardinals' .334 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-best average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.441).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Wainwright will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Tanner Bibee 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Shane Bieber 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Adam Wainwright Hunter Gaddis

