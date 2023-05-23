Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (1-0) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-2) will get the nod for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 25 times and won 11, or 44%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won seven of its 18 games, or 38.9%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 250 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.