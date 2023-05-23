Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in baseball with 78 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .461.

The Braves' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (246 total).

The Braves are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 268 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider will look to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider - 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Cardinals L 16-8 Away Julio Urías Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Tony Gonsolin Steven Matz 5/20/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Noah Syndergaard Miles Mikolas 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves - Away - Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves - Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays - Away Noah Syndergaard - 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Josh Fleming 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

