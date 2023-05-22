How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley on Monday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB action with 67 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis' .440 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (245 total).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- St. Louis has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.439).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Jordan Montgomery (2-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Montgomery enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Montgomery will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 16-8
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Julio Urías
|5/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/21/2023
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Tanner Bibee
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Shane Bieber
