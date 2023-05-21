Karen Khachanov 2023 French Open Odds
The field is shrinking at the French Open, with Karen Khachanov heading into a quarterfinal versus Novak Djokovic. Khachanov is +6600 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Khachanov at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Khachanov's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 (at 6:00 AM ET), Khachanov will face Djokovic, after getting past Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 in the last round.
Khachanov is currently listed at +550 to win his next contest against Djokovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Karen Khachanov Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +8000
- US Open odds to win: +5000
- French Open odds to win: +6600
Want to bet on Khachanov? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Khachanov Stats
- In the Round of 16, Khachanov won 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 against Sonego on Sunday.
- The 27-year-old Khachanov is 38-21 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament win.
- In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Khachanov has gone 9-5.
- In his 59 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Khachanov has averaged 25.9 games.
- In his 14 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Khachanov has averaged 22.9 games.
- Khachanov, over the past year, has won 82.5% of his service games and 23.8% of his return games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Khachanov has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 20.6% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.