How to Watch the Fever vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In the season opener for both teams, the New York Liberty face the Indiana Fever on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Twitter and YES.
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Twitter, YES
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty
- Indiana's 78 points per game last year were only four fewer points than the 82 New York allowed to opponents.
- The Fever put together a 4-7 record last season in games they scored more than 82 points.
- Indiana shot 40.9% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 41.8% New York's opponents shot last season.
- The Fever compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games they shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- Indiana shot 33.8% from three-point distance last season. That's only 0.2 percentage points higher than New York allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.6%).
- The Fever had a 3-16 record when the team hit more than 33.6% of their three-point attempts.
- New York and Indiana rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 34.3 and 33.3 boards per game last season, respectively.
