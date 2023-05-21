You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals ahead of their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .301/.409/.511 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .302/.391/.640 so far this season.

Gorman takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (6-3) for his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Kershaw has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 11th, 1.025 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1 at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0 at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .328/.399/.559 so far this year.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .462 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.356/.512 so far this season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

