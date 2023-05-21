When the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) and St. Louis Cardinals (20-27) square of at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 21, Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the mound. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (6-3, 2.52 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 27 out of the 42 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a record of 14-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (56% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have won in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of five games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

