Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 152 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 235.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.444 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Miles Mikolas Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.