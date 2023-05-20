Rory McIlroy will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on McIlroy at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, McIlroy has shot below par on six occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

McIlroy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

McIlroy has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

McIlroy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 13 -9 275 3 13 6 8 $26.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The past 11 times McIlroy has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard two times. He's also finished among the top 10 five times and his average finish has been 20th.

McIlroy has 10 made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

McIlroy finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course McIlroy has played i the last year (7,336 yards) is 58 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 64th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

McIlroy was better than just 15% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

McIlroy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

McIlroy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that most recent tournament, McIlroy's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

McIlroy ended the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +1400

