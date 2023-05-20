Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 10 out of the 23 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season St. Louis has won 10 of its 26 games, or 38.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 229 total runs this season.

The Cardinals' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

