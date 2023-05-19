The St. Louis Cardinals (19-26) will look to Paul DeJong, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (1-1) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.62 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-4 with a 5.62 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.62 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing hitters.

Matz does not have a quality start so far this season.

Matz will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (1-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 1.42 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across four games.

Gonsolin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

