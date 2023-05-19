Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-130
|+105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 44 opportunities.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-14
|10-12
|9-7
|10-18
|13-19
|6-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.