Cardinals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 18.
The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (5-3) for the Dodgers and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog five times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.
- St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (213 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Chris Sale
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 9-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Corey Kluber
|May 15
|Brewers
|W 18-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Freddy Peralta
|May 16
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wade Miley
|May 17
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Corbin Burnes
|May 18
|Dodgers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Julio Urías
|May 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Graham Ashcraft
