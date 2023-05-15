The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 13th in the majors with 190 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.469 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (2-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

In eight starts, Flaherty has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Noah Syndergaard

