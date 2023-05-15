Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (2-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won five of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (190 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

