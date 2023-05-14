The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox, on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 49 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 181 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (1-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Mikolas has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Tony Gonsolin

