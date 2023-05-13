How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox will look to Alex Verdugo for continued success at the plate when they square off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 48 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 177 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.485 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz (0-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- In seven starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.
- Matz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Alex Faedo
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
|5/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Steele
|5/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|James Paxton
|5/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Chris Sale
|5/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corey Kluber
|5/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Eric Lauer
|5/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Wade Miley
|5/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Corbin Burnes
|5/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Julio Urías
