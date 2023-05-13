Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). A 10-run over/under is set in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. St. Louis and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.8.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 39 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-13 8-12 8-7 6-17 10-19 4-5

