Cardinals vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). A 10-run over/under is set in this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-135
|+110
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
- The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. St. Louis and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.8.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 39 games with a total this season.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-13
|8-12
|8-7
|6-17
|10-19
|4-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.