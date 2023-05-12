Cardinals vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.
Cardinals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .364 against him. He has a 7.20 ERA and averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton
- Paxton has been named the starter for the Red Sox and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 34-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
