Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (22-16) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) facing off at Fenway Park (on May 12) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won four of 13 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule