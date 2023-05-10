Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 20 of 35 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (34.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 12 games this year (34.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.30 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
