Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .239.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 16 of 34 games this season (47.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (23.5%).
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in eight games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
