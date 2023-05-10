The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .350 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

DeJong has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

