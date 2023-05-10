The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights meet Wednesday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are favored (-180) against the Golden Knights (+155).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-180) Golden Knights (+155) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 59.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-28).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Edmonton has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 64.3%.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 18 of the 29 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is undefeated in the four games this season when they were the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton went over once in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (256 total) in NHL play.

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +69 this season.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has gone over the total on but one occasion over its past 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals given up (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

