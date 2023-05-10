Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .232.
  • In 23 of 35 games this season (65.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.7%).
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 35 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 16
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Steele (5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.45), 11th in WHIP (.946), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
