The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead 3-0 in the series.

You can tune in to watch the Maple Leafs look to beat the the Panthers on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (278 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

