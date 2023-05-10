Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .236 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Carlson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.7%).
- In 28 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Carlson has had an RBI in eight games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Steele (5-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.45 ERA ranks second, .946 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.