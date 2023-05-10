Paul Goldschmidt and Ian Happ will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs hit the field at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are ninth-best in baseball with 45 total home runs.

St. Louis' .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (165 total).

The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Cardinals' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.461).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Montgomery is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley

