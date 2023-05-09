The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Sunday when these teams last met, the 76ers defeated the Celtics 116-115 in OT. James Harden paced the 76ers in the win with 42 points, while Jayson Tatum had 24 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 119.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the 76ers are putting up 110.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers score 115.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in league), while giving up 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 213

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.