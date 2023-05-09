Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (17-18) and St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (159 total), St. Louis is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule