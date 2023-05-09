Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (17-18) and St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-2, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (159 total), St. Louis is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Steven Matz vs Alex Faedo
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|W 3-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jameson Taillon
|May 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Steele
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Sale
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Steven Matz vs Corey Kluber
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tanner Houck
|May 15
|Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eric Lauer
