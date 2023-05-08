The St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in five games this season (17.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (10.3%).

In 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

