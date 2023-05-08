Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 8
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we dig into Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|20.7
|Rebounds
|14.5
|12.5
|13.8
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.7
|PRA
|41.5
|41
|37.2
|PR
|38.5
|38.4
|34.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- Davis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/6/2023
|33
|25
|13
|3
|0
|4
|3
|5/4/2023
|33
|11
|7
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/2/2023
|44
|30
|23
|5
|0
|4
|0
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.