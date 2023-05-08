Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Knizner -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .205.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in seven games this year (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Knizner has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.18 ERA ranks ninth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
