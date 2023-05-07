On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .241 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (27.3%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (15.2%).

In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings