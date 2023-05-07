The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Sunday, May 7, with the puck dropping at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 2-0. Bookmakers give the Maple Leafs -140 odds on the moneyline in this game against the Panthers (+120).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+120)

Panthers (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.7)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 50-21-11 overall and 11-11-22 in overtime games.

Toronto has 55 points (23-5-9) in the 37 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 18 points from the 23 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (7-12-4 record).

The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 99 points).

In the 41 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-13-6 record (50 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 21-10-6 to register 48 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 64 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 36 games this season and has registered 46 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers went 19-11-3 in those matchups (41 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

