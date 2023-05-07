The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers hit the ice Sunday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 2-0 in the series.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players