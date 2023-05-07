The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, with the puck dropping at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Hurricanes have +115 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Devils (-135).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 52-22-8 overall and 14-8-22 in overtime matchups.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-4 record (good for 42 points).

The 15 times this season the Devils ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-13-1 (three points).

New Jersey has finished 5-7-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).

The Devils have scored at least three goals 63 times, and are 50-7-6 in those games (to record 106 points).

In the 45 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 32-11-2 record (66 points).

In the 60 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 29 times, and went 18-9-2 (38 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have posted a record of 15-9-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 52-21-9.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In seven games this season when the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).

Carolina has 15 points (6-8-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 105 points from those matchups (50-5-5).

This season, Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 24 games and registered 42 points with a record of 21-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

