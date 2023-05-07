The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in league).

These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 19.6 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 27.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

