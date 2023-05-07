You can see player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-4) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Mariners Apr. 21 5.1 4 4 4 7 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 15 5.2 3 2 2 6 5 at Rockies Apr. 10 5.2 9 6 6 4 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 39 hits with 14 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .302/.396/.504 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.339/.461 so far this year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Báez Stats

Baez has 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.325/.389 on the season.

Baez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has put up 34 hits with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .270/.319/.389 slash line so far this season.

Greene brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

