The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 13th in baseball with 38 total home runs.

St. Louis is 14th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 16th in runs scored with 144 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.472).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Steven Matz (0-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this season, Matz has not registered a quality start.

Matz is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Corey Kluber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.