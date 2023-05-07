Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) matching up at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 7.

The Cardinals will call on Steven Matz (0-4) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 19 games this season and won eight (42.1%) of those contests.

This season St. Louis has won one of its three games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

St. Louis has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 144 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule